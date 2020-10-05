Bad Boy Rapper Black Robb: I’m Broke Because Of Child Support – I Need Help!!

Bad Boy rapper Black Robb claims that he’s struggling financially, and he needs help.

learned that Black Robb came to Connecticut’s #1 rap show BARS ON I-95, to discuss his rap career. And he had a lot to say – some good . . . some NOT SO GOOD.

Listen:

Black Rob was signed to Diddy’s Bad Boy Records for nearly a decade, and is best known for his hit song “Whoa.”

Well he’s not doing to well these days, because of child support.

Black Robb explained, “I’m still under pressure. It might not seem like it [but] a n*gg* is under pressure.” He then added, “I need help man.”

Black Robb is now 52 years old, and the father of four children, Kayli, Rianna, Diamond, and Million.

5 years ago, Black Robb suffered a mild stroke, likely due to high blood pressure.

1990s star ANANDA LEWIS: I HAVE CANCER

He has since recovered, and in April 2015, said he was feeling better after adopting a healthier lifestyle, in which he gave up drinking and began eating better. “I had to change my health regimen and how I eat. That’s it. I’m exercising and trying to keep it up,” said Rob. “I don’t drink no more.”

Here’s the fill video – LINK