Bad Boy Rapper Black Robb: I’m Broke Because Of Child Support – I Need Help!!

Bad Boy rapper Black Robb claims that he’s struggling financially, and he needs help.

learned that Black Robb came to Connecticut’s #1 rap show BARS ON I-95, to discuss his rap career. And he had a lot to say – some good . . . some NOT SO GOOD.

Listen:

