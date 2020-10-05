Austin Meadows active for Rays in ALDS

The Rays released their 28-man roster for their ALDS matchup with the Yankees. Here’s the full breakdown:

Right-Handed Pitchers

Left-Handed Pitchers

Catchers

Infielders

Outfielders

Most notably, Meadows returns after missing Tampa Bay’s first-round sweep of the Blue Jays. Out since Sept. 17 with an oblique strain, he will attempt to get his season on track for the stretch run. Perhaps the Rays’ best player a season ago, the 25-year-old slumped to a .205/.296/.371 line over 152 plate appearances in 2020. An early-season bout with COVID-19 certainly didn’t start him off on the best footing, although he’ll have a chance to right the ship in the postseason. First baseman Nate Lowe, who was available in the Rays’ opening series, was removed from the active roster to accompany Meadows’ return.

Tampa Bay will run with the same 13-man pitching staff its used against Toronto. That presents another opportunity for the flamethrowing McLanahan to make his MLB debut. The highly regarded prospect was added to the roster entering the postseason to lengthen the bullpen for manager Kevin Cash, but he didn’t appear in the first round.