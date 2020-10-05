Asha Bhosle advices aspiring singers to focus on singing and not fall for the glamourization trap



Amidst this lockdown, Asha Bhosle started her digital initiative called Asha Ki Asha, where she encouraged young aspiring singers to send their entries to them and she handpicked a winner to encourage talent and even award them with a prize money. Asha Bhosle who’s a living legend and to be awarded by the idol herself is surely a great honour.

While the veteran singer spoke to a leading daily of how she received 25,000 entries and then selected 100, 28, 18 and finally 5 out of them, she even said that with the help of Shankar Mahadevan, they awarded Amaan Khan as the final winner and he won the Rs 1 lakh prize money for his great voice. Asha Bhosle was overwhelmed with so many entries and the immense talent out there. She even told the daily that people have really great voices at a tender age and it got difficult for us to pick the winners.



Speaking about the music industry, Asha Bhosle voiced her criticism for the glamourization of the singers in the industry, she said, “While singing at reality shows, attention is paid to the fashion quotient and dance. Dancing and singing have no connection with each other, then why make a singer dance? It affects the breathing and hence a person’s ability to sing. We spent our life in a saree and two braids, and made a career singing songs. I encouraged aspirants to not focus on the hairdo or clothes, and merely stand and render a track.” Now that’s one sound advice.