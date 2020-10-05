Artist of the Week: Marshmello

The EDM artist dominates Billboard Dance chart as he teams up with Demi Lovato on new single ‘OK Not to Be OK’ to help fans struggling with mental health issues.

–

As the world is facing unprecedented tough times, Marshmello stepped forward to initiate a dialogue with fans about their mental health and well being. He teamed up with Demi Lovato to raise awareness on suicide prevention with new single “OK Not to Be OK”.

The pair confronted their younger, insecure selves in the music video while Demi sang, “Feeling like a drop in the ocean / That don’t nobody notice / Maybe it’s all just in your head / Feeling like you’re trapped in your own skin / And now your body’s frozen/ Broken down, you’ve got nothing left.”

The song was quickly embraced by fans as it rose from No. 5 to No. 1 on Billboard Dance/Electronic Digital Song Sales. It additionally climbed up to No. 22 on Billboard Adult Top 40 while reaching No. 36 on Hot 100 and No. 24 on Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Most importantly, the DJ just wanted to help his fans find peace amid these depressing times. “Find something that you can fully dive into so your mind doesn’t focus on the negatives. It’s important we have these outlets so our mind can ‘turn off’ for a while,” he wrote on Twitter.

“Focusing on the negatives isn’t going to get us anywhere. i like to pick one goal a day to attack. then when the week is over I can look back and list all my accomplishments (sic),” he added.

While he used most of his idle times to work on new music, he tried to balance it out with relaxing activities to keep stress at bay. “I’ve been doing a lot of gaming. as a competitive person, video games have given me an outlet to physically relax while letting my mind continue to run. It might not be considered ‘productive’ but it’s been my outlet,” so he explained.