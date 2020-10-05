Arizona football coach Kevin Sumlin tests positive for coronavirus

The 56-year-old is not yet experiencing any symptoms and has entered self-isolation. Sumlin joins Florida State coach Mike Norvell,

Arkansas State’s Blake Anderson and Toledo’s Jason Candle among college coaches known to have contracted COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

The Pac-12 postponed football and other fall sports on Aug. 11 because of the health crisis but announced last month that a shortened conference-only football season will kick off in November. Arizona opens at Utah on Nov. 7.