iPhone 12 ‘Pro Max’ Model to Sport Unique High-End Features

The upcoming “iPhone 12 Pro Max” is anticipated to have a number of unique high-end features not found on any other iPhone, such as its screen size, LiDAR scanner, faster 5G, and (increasingly less likely) a higher display refresh rate. The iPhone 12 Pro Max is also expected to be the largest ever iPhone, with a 6.7-inch display. Previously, the largest iPhones have been 6.5-inches in the…