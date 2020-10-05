Among Us: Polus tasks guide

Align Telescope Short Laboratory Players must move the telescope until they find the correct object, as indicated in the image in the lower right. A beeping sound will get faster as you get closer to the right object. Chart Course Short Dropship Fit the pieces of the artifact back together like a puzzle. Clear Asteroids Short Weapons Shoot 20 asteroids to complete this task. This is a visual task on Polus and can be used to prove a player’s innocence. Empty Garbage Short O2 Simply pull the lever on the side of the screen and hold it until the trash is all cleared. Unlike The Skeld, this is not a visual task on Polus. Fill Canisters Short O2 Drag the canister up to the airway and fill it up. Fix Weather Node Long Exterior, Laboratory This task is completed in two parts. In the first part, the player must move a cursor through a randomly generated maze. Once they’ve completed it, they have to go to the Laboratory and turn on the weather node to complete the task. Fix Wiring Common Decontamination, Electrical, Laboratory, O2, Office Pull the wires from the left side to their matching colors on the right side. Fuel Engines Long Storage, Exterior This is a two-part task. Players must first make their way to Storage, where they must fill up a gas canister. They must then walk over to the Exterior, where they’ll have to pour the gas into the machine. Insert Keys Common Dropship Simply drag the key into the appropriate keyhole and rotate it left or right. Inspect Sample Long Laboratory This task is broken up into two parts. Initiate the pouring process by pressing the button on the machine. Then, wait 60 seconds. Return to the machine and select the anomaly. If you choose wrong, you’ll have to do it all over again. Monitor Tree Short O2 All you must do to complete this task is to slide the sliders to the dotted lines. Open Waterways Long Boiler Room, Exterior This task consists of 3 parts. Each step requires the player to turn the valve in a counterclockwise motion. If you turn the valve clockwise, you will reverse the flow of water. Reboot Wifi Long Laboratory Players must go pull the lever on the screen, which will begin a 60-second countdown process. When the counter reaches 0, return and pull the lever up to complete the task. Record Temperature Short Laboratory, Exterior Adjust the temperature on the left side of the screen to match the number on the right screen. If the task is on the Exterior, the temperature must be increased. If the task is in the Laboratory, it must be lowered. Repair Drill Short Laboratory Just click on the exclamation points until they disappear. Replace Water Jug Short Boiler Room, Office This is a two-part task. First, go to the Boiler Room and fill up the water jug. Then head to the Office and dump the water jug’s water. Scan Boarding Pass Common Office To complete this task, press the yellow triangle to pull up your pass. Press the yellow arrow again to flip your boarding pass over, and then drag the boarding pass over the red scanner until it turns green. Start Reactor Long Specimen Room A black screen appears on the left and a keypad on the right. To complete this task, enter the prompts that appear on the left screen into the keypad on the right. Do it 5 times, and you’ll complete the task. If you mess up, though, you’ll have to start again. Store Artifacts Short Specimen Room There are 4 different objects and a case with 4 different holes. Match the object with the shape to complete the task. Submit Scan Short Laboratory Stand on the device and let it scan you. It’s a visual task and can be used to prove your innocence. Swipe Card Common Office Pull your card out of your wallet and drag it across the card reader. If you do it too slow or too fast, you’ll have to try again. Unlock Manifolds Short Specimen Room To complete the task, simply insert the numbers in numerical order. Upload Data Long Electrical, O2, Office, Specimen Room, Weapons, Communications This task is completed in two parts. During the first part, players must download the data by pressing the download button. Next, head to the next area on the map and upload the data. Each section takes a few seconds each.