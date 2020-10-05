‘American Idol’ Alum Casey Goode’s Newborn Son Catches COVID-19 From Medical Worker

Instagram

In an Instagram post detailing the harrowing situation, the social media influencer reveals she and her two-week-old baby boy are currently quarantining in the PICU.

–

Casey Goode’s maternal bliss has been cut short by her newborn son’s health scare. At two weeks old, the baby named Maximilian Vaughn Goode tested positive for coronavirus, his mother revealed on Sunday, October 4.

The “American Idol” alum, who is better known as Quigley, shared the upsetting news on Instagram, revealing that Max likely contracted the virus from a medical worker who had cared for him. “Max tested positive for COVID-19 early Saturday am. We took him into the ER after he was running a fever in the middle of the night,” she wrote along with pictures of her with her baby. “We had confirmation that he was exposed from direct contact with a medical professional who had cared for him earlier in the week.”

“This has been a total shock to us,” she continued. Quigley shared that she’s “currently quarantining with baby Max in the PICU.” The mother-of-one added of her own condition, “They are treating me as if I have been exposed and are likely positive as well, although I am showing no symptoms yet.”

Last but not least, Quigley asked her fans and followers to “please send good energy to our little bub so he recovers fast.” Noting that she’s “not sure what happens next from here…,” she informed her followers that “I expect to be offline for a while as we recover.”

<br />

Quigley, who auditioned for “American Idol” in 2009, gave birth to her first child with her husband Alex in late September. She went into labor at exactly 37 weeks, right as she and Alex were leaving their “babymoon” in Ojai, California.

<br />

A few days later, she announced the name for their baby boy. “Surprise! Another curveball! It is with my whole heart and soul and greatest pride that I share with you, our son, Max,” she wrote while sharing videos and pictures of the newborn, who was still in the NICU.

<br />

After eight days in the NICU, baby Max finally went home with his parents for the first time. “MAX IS FREEEEEEE!!!” the overjoyed mom posted last Sunday, September 27. “eight days in the NICU and we finally got to take our baby boy home. Yesterday was definitely one of the best days of my life.”

<br />

She has since documented her new journey as a mother in her social media posts.