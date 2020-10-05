Alec Baldwin’s Weighs In on Possibility of Sixth Child Just Weeks After Birth of Their Fifth

WENN/Instar

Hilaria Baldwin and her actor husband have already shared one daughter and three sons together before their baby boy Eduardo joined the family in early September.

–

Just weeks after giving birth, mum-of-five Hilaria Baldwin is already considering expanding her family further.

She and husband Alec Baldwin share daughter Carmen, seven, and sons Rafael, five, Leonardo, four, Romeo, two, and newborn Eduardo. When asked about the possibility of a sixth child, Hilaria told Us Weekly: “Maybe!”

“My kids are like, ‘Mommy, you have a baby in your belly?’,” she added, “I was like, ‘Absolutely not’. He’s three weeks old, absolutely not right now. We’ll see.”

She went on to gush over her new arrival, sharing, “I think when you’re the fifth child, you have to go with the flow. He’s a good baby. I’m so grateful and happy that… all of my little complaints don’t add up to how amazing it is, but it’s a lot. School started literally at the same time he was born and we’re still doing homeschool.”

<br />

Despite Hilaria remaining optimistic, actor Alec revealed on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” last month he’s “not going to keep trying” for more kids – especially another daughter.

“It’s either going to be fine or my wife’s going to get remarried, one or the other,” he quipped. “She’s going to marry a guy who produces girls.”

During the interview, Alec also talked about the silver lining of COVID-19 pandemic. “We’re not seeing too many of our friends, the kids aren’t going to school,” the actor said. “What’s interesting to watch is how close they’ve gotten, because they only have each other in the house. It’s really a beautiful thing to watch.”