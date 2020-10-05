Akshay Kumar goes retro in the teaser of Bell Bottom

















Akshay Kumar is always known to lead by the front and he proved it yet again as he was the first actor to begin shooting post lockdown. The actor took off with his team from Mumbai in early August for Scotland where he shot for his upcoming project Bell Bottom.

Akshay arrived in India on Friday night along with his crew post concluding the film’s shoot. Ever since his return, rumours began doing rounds that the film’s teaser will be dropping soon and today, the actor shared the same on his social media page. Akshay tagged the entire Bell Bottom team in the post and wrote, “Go BellBottom! Here’s a thrilling throwback to the 80s. ðÂÂÂðÂÂ¼ Presenting #BellbottomTeaser” Take a look at the epic teaser below.





Bell Bottom also stars Vaani Kapoor as the leading lady, along with Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta Bhupathi. The espionage thriller is penned by Aseem Arrora and Parveez Shaikh, while it’s helmed by Ranjit M Tewari.