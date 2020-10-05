AFL news | Caroline Wilson slams ‘pathetic’ joke between Xavier Ellis, James Brayshaw

Channel Seven’s AFL commentary team has been slammed by veteran journalist Caroline Wilson, after former player Xavier Ellis made a “pathetic” joke about his wife’s pregnancy.

During Collingwood’s one-point elimination final win over West Coast, Seven presenter James Brayshaw asked Ellis about his wife.

“Isn’t your much, much, much better half expecting?” Brayshaw asked.

Ellis responded: “Yes, at the end of the month. I’ve scheduled that in for Derby Day, so I’ll be watching the races while she gets to work.”

Wilson described the moment as “rubbish” and said the coverage was too often dominated by a “boys club” culture.

“Channel Seven and their footy coverage has been our friend all season. They haven’t been perfect, but then, who has? Certainly not me, and they’ve made the best of a bad situation,” Wilson said on Footy Classified in her Caro’s Arrow segment.

“But let’s face it; some things just aren’t picked up on or analysed or covered the way they should be when most of the footy commentators are on the other side of the country.

“We saw it time and time again over a brilliant week of football. But to be fair, most of the best and biggest moments were given their due.

“But how is it in a network where Daisy Pearce has become one of the best special commentators in the country, and the face of footy news is Jacqui Felgate, that we have to put up with rubbish like this?

“Enough of the boys club, lads … it was pathetic.”

Ellis later responded to the comments on social media and apologised if he offended anybody, while providing a bit of context around the remarks.

“Just caught wind of Caro’s Arrow. I want to apologise if anyone found the comments I made on Saturday night offensive. Obviously it wasn’t my intention; maybe just a poor attempt at some poor humour,” Ellis said in a video posted to Twitter.

“Em’s (first) labour went for 24 hours last time, and while she slept, I did indeed watch the races to pass the time. And this year, her caesarean’s scheduled for Derby Day.

“So there’s the connection. Maybe it was just a poor attempt at some humour, and I do apologise if someone was offended, and I can guarantee that Emily isn’t.

“We’re just both excited to welcome No.2 into the world.”