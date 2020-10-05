ABC announcers rave about Tommy Heinsohn and Mike Gorman during NBA Finals

ABC broadcasters Mike Breen, Jeff Van Gundy, and Mark Jackson gave Celtics announcers Tommy Heinsohn and Mike Gorman a shout-out during Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat on Sunday.

First, ABC presented a graphic showing the list of all- NBA Finals games played. Celtics Bill Russell (70) and Sam Jones (64) lead the pack. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (56) and Jerry West (55) are next, then Heinsohn and LeBron James are right behind them at 52 apiece.

Breen, who does play-by-play, carved out to praise Heinsohn for his NBA resume.

“Want to say hello to Tommy Heinsohn, who has had just the most magnificent NBA career, as a player, as a coach, and now a broadcaster with the Celtics,” Breen said.

He then pointed out that Heinsohn poured in 37 points and racked up 23 rebounds as a rookie in Game 7 of the 1957 NBA Finals.

Van Gundy, a color commentator, added his two-cents.

“People don’t remember, a championship coach as well,” he said. “I love his broadcasts. I love listening to him and Mike Gorman.”

“They are the best,” Breen added.

“Legends,” Jackson said.

