A US District Judge ordered Cisco to pay $1.9B to Virginia-based Centripetal Networks for infringing four cybersecurity patents; Cisco says it will appeal (Allison Levitsky/Silicon Valley …)

Isaac Novak
Allison Levitsky / Silicon Valley Business Journal:

A US District Judge ordered Cisco to pay $1.9B to Virginia-based Centripetal Networks for infringing four cybersecurity patents; Cisco says it will appeal  —  Cisco Systems Inc. was hit Monday with a $1.9 billion judgment in a 2018 patent infringement suit filed by Centripetal Networks, a small cybersecurity firm in Virginia.

