A US District Judge ordered Cisco to pay $1.9B to Virginia-based Centripetal Networks for infringing four cybersecurity patents; Cisco says it will appeal (Allison Levitsky/Silicon Valley …)

Allison Levitsky / Silicon Valley Business Journal:
A US District Judge ordered Cisco to pay $1.9B to Virginia-based Centripetal Networks for infringing four cybersecurity patents; Cisco says it will appeal — Cisco Systems Inc. was hit Monday with a $1.9 billion judgment in a 2018 patent infringement suit filed by Centripetal Networks, a small cybersecurity firm in Virginia.
