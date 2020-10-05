25 Gilmore Girls Trivia Questions Only Superfans Will Know

It’s been 20 years since Gilmore Girls debuted on The WB, introducing the world to Stars Hollow and the fast-talking mother-daughter duo, Lorelai and Rory Gilmore (Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel).

If you’re anything like us, you’ve rewatched the series several times in the years since, and feel as though you know the Gilmores, Luke (Scott Patterson), Sookie (Melissa McCarthy), Lane (Keiko Agena), Paris (Liza Weil), Kirk (Sean Gunn), and the rest of the Stars Hollow bunch as well as your own family. So we decided to put this knowledge to the test with this ultimate Gilmore Girls trivia quiz.

These 25 questions aren’t for the casual viewer and are designed to separate the Lorelais from the Parises. (Although, let’s be honest: being a Lorelai is pretty great, so this really is a win-win scenario because who needs to ace tests when you run a quaint inn and are the queen of movie nights?)

But if you want to see if you’re a true superfan, click ahead to see how well you know Gilmore Girls with this ultimate trivia quiz!