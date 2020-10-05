21 Savage: 6ix9ine Ain’t The Only rat In America!!

21 Savage has spoken out after fans thought that his track, “Snitches & Rats” from new project, Savage Mode 2 — was aimed at Tekashi 6ix9ine.

He says it is not.

“I see y’all talking about the ‘Snitches & Rats’ song [being] like a 6ix9ine diss song or something,” 21 said. “6ix9ine ain’t the only rat in America. He’s not the only snitch in the world, man. F*ck wrong with y’all? Y’all need to listen to that sh*t though ’cause that sh*t is facts. A rat is a f*cking rat, period.”

The track features an intro read by actor Morgan Freeman:

“Snitches and rats are not the same thing, let me break it down to make sure y’all see what I mean,” Freeman says. “A ‘snitch’ is someone minding other folks’ business to find information they can sell for a price or trade for some other form of compensation. A ‘rat’ is a traitor, a conceiver, planner or physical participator. He doesn’t sell secrets for power or cash, he betrays the trust of his team or his family hoping to save his own cowardly ass. The difference is, at least a snitch is human, but a rat is a f*ckin’ rat, period.”