21 Savage: 6ix9ine Ain't The Only rat In America!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
8

21 Savage has spoken out after fans thought that his track, “Snitches & Rats” from new project, Savage Mode 2 — was aimed at Tekashi 6ix9ine.

He says it is not.

“I see y’all talking about the ‘Snitches & Rats’ song [being] like a 6ix9ine diss song or something,” 21 said. “6ix9ine ain’t the only rat in America. He’s not the only snitch in the world, man. F*ck wrong with y’all? Y’all need to listen to that sh*t though ’cause that sh*t is facts. A rat is a f*cking rat, period.” 

