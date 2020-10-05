20 Juicy Secrets Revealed About Angel

Alas, Boreanaz, who after 12 years on Bones now stars on CBS’ SEAL Team, was not scheduled to join Alexis Denisof, James Marsters, Charisma Carpenter, J. August Richards and Amy Acker for an Angel panel at New York Comic-Con when they reunited for their big 2-0 last year.

But the titular immortal hero has defended the Angel finale, which may have felt abrupt to some—but what ending wouldn’t have felt premature, really?

“I’ve always thought it ended great,” he told The Wrap in 2014. “I mean, even when it was written and we shot it, I had no problems with it. I think that’s great. I mean, I think that that’s a world that had opened up to a lot of people—the way our show, the way Angel ended was I think right.

“You kind of go out continuously fighting, you know? And I think that the message of the show was always about the fight and that was a special moment.”