13 schoolgirls rushed to hospital after ‘eating sweets’ at school

Thirteen children aged 13 and 14 have been rushed to hospital after they fell ill ‘eating sweets’ at an all-girls school in north London.

Paramedics descended on La Sainte Union Catholic School in Highgate, Camden, at 11.44am.

The youngsters are believed to have taken them during their morning break, before heading back to class where they felt dizzy and some vomited.

They were treated at the scene after suffering from a ‘sugar rush’ and taken to hospital but police said none are believed to be ‘seriously unwell’.

Pictures show a row of ambulances and first responder vehicles parked outside the main building opposite Hampstead Heath.

A spokesman for the school said the contents of what the students ate are being investigated.

A London Ambulance Service spokesman said: ‘We were called at 11.44am today to reports of an incident at La Sainte Union Catholic School, Highgate’

He said: ‘A small number of our students have been taken to hospital today after becoming ill.

‘The students became ill after eating what they believed were sweets. The contents of what the students ate and how they came into possession of them is being investigated by the police.

‘We have made parents aware of this incident.’

A police spokesman said: ‘Police were called by London Ambulance Service at around 1145hrs on Monday, 5 October, to reports of children feeling unwell having eaten what they believed to be sweets at a school in Highgate Road, NW5.

‘As a precaution, 13 children have been taken to hospital. Their parents have been informed. Nobody is believed to be seriously unwell.

‘Enquiries are underway to establish the full circumstances. There has been no arrest. The school has not been evacuated.’

A London Ambulance Service spokesman said: ‘We were called at 11.44am today to reports of an incident at La Sainte Union Catholic School, Highgate.

‘We dispatched a number of resources including a clinical team leader, five ambulance crews, medics in cars and incident response officers.’

‘We assessed thirteen teenagers at the scene and took them to hospital.’

The 159-year-old school, which counts singer Tulisa and Harry Potter actress Imelda Staunton among its alumni, has been approached for comment.

Headmistress Sophie Fegan is expected to hold a special assembly at the school tomorrow to discuss the incident.

The school’s mission statement reads: ‘We are a Catholic school and we strive to provide a caring, secure environment in which girls realise their full potential.

‘When a girl joins LSU, she and her family join a strong community of pupils, parents, governors and staff.

‘We seek to ensure pupils feel a sense of belonging and a deep commitment to our central values of service, courage, and justice.

‘The school focuses on educating the whole person, academically, socially, spiritually and morally through a curriculum centred on the needs and aspirations of all pupils.’

La Sainte Union, which has 1,032 students aged 11 to 18, was rated ‘good’ in a 2019 Ofsted report.