Win a Bell Motorola Edge+ (two up for grabs)

If the Motorola Edge+ has been on your radar, then this is the contest for you! We have two of these gems up for grabs and you can thank Bell for this opportunity.
The Motorola Edge+ features a 6.7-inch (2340 x 1080) display, 5G capable speeds, powered by Android 10 with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chip, 108-megapixel f/1.8 Quad Pixel with OIS rear-facing camera with a 25-megapixel f/2.0 Quad Pixel front-facing camera and a 5,000mAh battery.
To enter the contest, do one of the following: follow us and retweet the contest on Twitter (@), follow us on Instagram (@), ‘like’ us on Facebook (Facebook.com/) or subscribe to our YouTube channel.
All current Twitter, Facebook, YouTube followers are automatically entered in the contest.
This contest ends October 20th and the winner will be announced shortly after.
Related: Motorola Edge+ Review