Will the Lions fire Matt Patricia? NFL fans call for coaching change after another collapse against Saints

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
11

Maybe Matt Patricia should have some respect for the process.

In Patricia’s third year with the Lions, it’s time to see the team bear some fruit of his labor. That hasn’t been the case, with Patricia’s Lions taking, and then quickly blowing, a 14-point lead vs. the Saints. In fact, it got so ugly, the Lions gave up 35 straight unanswered New Orleans points — two 80-yard drives, two 75-yard drives and a 34-yard drive all resulted in touchdowns.

Patricia has been under fire for being another oft-hyped Bill Belichick disciple who has yet to prove a consistent ability to win in the NFL, with patience wearing thin for the Lions HC. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported in September that Lions ownership has put Patricia on the hot seat, putting his job status in jeopardy. With reason, too: the Lions were blown out by the Packers, lost in a heartbreaker to the Bears and now are on their way to another blowout loss vs. New Orleans. 

In any case, Patricia’s poor defenses — 16th in points allowed in 2018, 26th in 2019 and 26th entering the Lions game today — has the NFL world taking notice to the less-than-great job he’s done in Detroit. 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR