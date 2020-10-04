White House releases new images of US President working from hospital after COVID-19 diagnosis

US President Donald Trump was photographed continuing his work in images released by the White House hours after being taken to the Walter Reed Medical Centre following his positive COVID-19 diagnosis.

Mr Trump stayed at the centre on Sunday, where he offered his own assessment of his health status in a video from his hospital suite, saying he was beginning to feel better and hoped to “be back soon.”

In this image released by the White House, President Donald Trump works in the Presidential Suite at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md. Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, after testing positive for COVID-19. (Joyce N. Boghosian/The White House via AP) (AP)

In this image released by the White House, President Donald Trump works in his conference room at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, after testing positive for COVID-19. (Joyce N. Boghosian/The White House via AP) (AP)

The images of the President show him sitting in the same room the video address was filmed, as well as another conference room, alone while reading and signing documents.

In the video address, Mr Trump began by thanking the medical staff at the Walter Reed Medical Centre, before talking about “miracle” treatments of the future.

“I came here, I wasn’t feeling so well, I feel much better now, we’re working hard to get me all the way back,” the US President said on Saturday night, local . It is not clear when the video was recorded.

US President Donald Trump has given an address from hospital where he is being treated for coronavirus. (Twitter)

“I have to be back because we still have to make America great again.

“I’ll be back, I think I’ll be back soon,” he said.

“We’re going to beat this coronavirus or whatever you want to call it.”

Mr Trump also went on to say he “just didn’t want to stay in the White House” for quarantine.

“Stay in the White House, lock yourself in, don’t ever leave, don’t even go the Oval Office, just stay upstairs and enjoy it.

Dr Sean Conley, physician to President Donald Trump, left, walks to brief reporters at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020 (AP)

“Don’t see people, don’t talk to people and just be done with it, and I can’t do that,” he said.

“This is America, this is the United States, this is greatest country in the world, this is the most powerful country in the world and I can’t be locked up in a room upstairs completely safe and just say hey, ‘whatever happens happens’.”

Mr Trump thanked leaders from around the world for their well wishes, and that Melania is also doing well – making a joke about how because she is younger than him is not as ill.

Update from US President’s doctor

The President’s doctor released an update on Mr Trump’s condition on Saturday night, local .

He is said to be “fever free and off supplemental oxygen”.

The medical team remains cautiously optimistic, Mr Trump’s doctor Sean P. Conley said in the update.

Hours earlier, chief of staff Mark Meadows told reporters outside the hospital, “We’re still not on a clear path yet to a full recovery.”

In an update Saturday night, Trump’s chief doctor expressed cautious optimism but added that the president was “not yet out of the woods.”

Conley said that Trump’s symptoms, including a mild cough, nasal congestion and fatigue “are now resolving and improving,” and said the president had been fever-free for hours.

But Trump also is taking aspirin, which lowers body temperature and could mask or mitigate that symptom.

Dr. Sean Conley, physician to President Donald Trump, briefs reporters at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) (AP)

“He’s in exceptionally good spirits,” said another doctor, Sean Dooley, who said Trump’s heart, kidney, and liver functions were normal and that he was not having trouble breathing or walking around.

Conley declined to say when Trump had last been tested before he was confirmed to have COVID-19 late Thursday.

He initially suggested that Trump was 72 hours into the diagnosis — which would mean that he was confirmed infected Wednesday.

Conley later clarified that Trump was administered an accurate test for the virus on Thursday afternoon, after White House aide Hope Hicks was confirmed to be positive and Trump exhibited “clinical indications” of the virus.

The White House is seen in Washington, early Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, the morning after President Donald Trump was taken to a military hospital after being stricken by COVID-19. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) (AP)

The White House has said Trump was expected to stay at the hospital for “a few days” and would continue to work from its presidential suite, which is equipped to allow him to keep up his official duties.

In addition to accessibility to tests and equipment, the decision to move to the hospital on Friday was made, at least in part, with the understanding that hurrying there later could send a worrying signal if he took a turn for the worse.

On Saturday, Conley said Trump’s blood oxygen level was 96 per cent, which is in the normal range. The two experimental drugs he has received, given through an IV, have shown some promise against COVID-19.

On Friday, he was given a single dose of a drug Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. is testing to supply antibodies to help his immune system fight the virus.

President Donald Trump rides in a vehicle after arriving at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, in Bethesda, Md., Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, after he tested positive for COVID-19. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) (AP)

Friday night, he began a five-day course of remdesivir, a Gilead Sciences drug currently used for moderately and severely ill patients. The drugs work in different ways — the antibodies help the immune system rid the body of virus and remdesivir curbs the virus’ ability to multiply.

“We’re maximising all aspects of his care,” attacking the virus in multiple ways, Conley said. “I didn’t want to hold anything back if there was any possibility it would add value to his care.”

‘Critical’ 48 hours ahead

His chief of staff earlier revealed Mr Trump had gone through a “very concerning” period Friday and faces a “critical” next two days in his fight against COVID-19 at a military hospital — in contrast to a rosier assessment moments earlier by Trump doctors, who took pains not to reveal the president had received supplemental oxygen at the White House before his hospital admission.

Saturday’s briefing by Navy Commander Dr Sean Conley and other doctors raised more questions than it answered.

Dr Conley repeatedly refused to say whether the president ever needed supplemental oxygen, despite repeated questioning, and declined to share key details including how high a fever Trump had been running before it came back down to a normal range.

Dr Conley also revealed that Trump had begun exhibiting “clinical indications” of COVID-19 on Thursday afternoon, earlier than previously known.

The changing, and at times contradictory, accounts created a credibility crisis for the White House at a crucial moment, with the president’s health and the nation’s leadership on the line.

With Trump expected to remain hospitalised several more days and the presidential election looming, his condition is being anxiously watched by Americans.

Moreover, the president’s health represents a national security issue of paramount importance not only to the functions of the US government but to countries around the world, friendly and otherwise.

In the hospital video, Trump defended his decision to continue campaigning and holding large events in the midst of a pandemic.

“I had no choice,” said Trump, who refused to abide by basic public health recommendations, including mask-wearing.

“I had to be out front … I can’t be locked up in a room upstairs and totally safe … As a leader, you have to confront problems.”

Trump is 74 years old and clinically obese, putting him at higher risk of serious complications from a virus that has infected more than seven million people nationwide and killed more than 200,000 people in the US.

Trump’s administration has been less than transparent with the public throughout the pandemic, both about the president’s health and the virus’ spread inside the White House.

The first word that a close aide to Trump had been infected came from the media, not the White House. And aides have repeatedly declined to share basic health information, including a full accounting of the president’s symptoms, what tests he’s undertaken and the results.

At the same , the White House has been working to trace a flurry of new infections of close Trump aides and allies.

Attention is focused in particular on last Saturday’s White House event introducing Trump’s Supreme Court nominee.

That day, Trump gathered more than 150 people in the Rose Garden, where they mingled, hugged and shook hands — overwhelmingly without masks.

There were also several indoor receptions, where Trump’s Supreme Court pick, Judge Amy Coney Barrett, her family, senators and others spent in the close quarters of the White House, photographs show.

Among those who attended and have now tested positive: former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, White House counsellor Kellyanne Conway, the president of the University of Notre Dame, and at least two Republican lawmakers — Utah Senator Mike Lee and North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis.

The president’s campaign manager, Bill Stepien, and the head of the Republican National Committee, Ronna McDaniel, have also tested positive, though they were not at the event.

Another prominent Republican who has tested positive: Senator Ron Johnson.

One of the president’s personal assistants, Nick Luna, tested positive after having traveled with Trump several times recently, a White House official said Saturday night.

The official wasn’t authorised to discuss the matter by name and requested anonymity.

