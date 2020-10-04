What channel is Ravens vs. Washington on today? Time, TV schedule for Week 4 NFL game

Baltimore, in need of a get-right game after a disappointing “Monday Night Football” performance, travels to the nation’s capital to take on one of the league’s best defensive lines missing one of its stars.

The Ravens (2-1) were humbled 34-20 by way of Kansas City in Week 3. Lamar Jackson’s struggles against the Chiefs continued as he just passed for 97 yards. The loss dropped the reigning MVP to 0-3 against the Chiefs in his career while he is 21-1 against all other teams. Jackson currently has the longest active streak of passes without an interception (147), which could be challenged by a talented Washington secondary, led by Jimmy Moreland, Fabian Moreau and Landon Collins, that ranks fifth in passing yards allowed.

Washington may just be 1-2, but it has a share of the division lead in the lackluster NFC East. Its defensive line will be without 2020 second-overall-pick Chase Young due to a groin injury. Young leads all rookies with two-and-a-half sacks. In his absence, however, remains a talented line that will try to stop one of the NFL’s most potent run games and to apply pressure to Jackson. Defensive end Ryan Kerrigan returns to FedEx Field for the first time since becoming the franchise’s all-time sack leader with 92. 

The Ravens are 1-2 under John Harbaugh against Washington, but have the longest road-winning streak in the league (7), dating back to a September 2019 loss to the Chiefs. 

Here’s everything you need to know to watch the Washington vs. Ravens game on Sunday, including kickoff time, TV channels and a full Week 4 NFL schedule.

What channel is Washington vs. Ravens on today?

  • TV channel (national): CBS
  • TV channel (D.C.): WUSA
  • TV channel (Baltimore): WJZ
  • Live stream: fuboTV

Andrew Catolon and James Lofton are in the booth for the game with AJ Ross serving as the sideline reporter. Gene Steratore is the rules analyst, and Jason La Canfora is the insider for CBS games.

For those looking for radio information, the Washington broadcast can be heard on SiriusXM channel 234, or the Ravens broadcast can be heard on SiriusXM channel 392.

In Canada, viewers can watch Washington vs. Ravens on DAZN, which has rights to every NFL game.

Washington vs. Ravens start time

  • Date: Sunday, Oct. 4
  • Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

Washington vs. Ravens is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET, one of four regional early games on CBS. Viewers in the Mid-Atlantic and Oklahoma will have access to the game. The rest of the country has access to Jacksonville vs. Cincinatti, Los Angeles Chargers vs. Tampa or Indianapolis vs Chicago, on CBS.

NFL schedule Week 4

Thursday, Oct. 1

GameTime (ET)TV channel
Broncos at Jets8:20 p.m.NFL Network, fuboTV

Sunday, Oct. 4

GameTime (ET)TV channel
Cardinals at Panthers1 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Jaguars at Bengals1 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Browns at Cowboys1 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Saints at Lions1 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Vikings at Texans1 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Seahawks at Dolphins1 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Ravens at WFT1 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Chargers at Buccaneers1 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Steelers at TitansPPDCBS, fuboTV
Colts at Bears1 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Bills at Raiders4:05 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Giants at Rams4:25 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Patriots at ChiefsPPDCBS, fuboTV
Eagles at 49ers8:20 p.m.NBC, fuboTV

Monday, Oct. 5

GameTime (ET)TV channel
Patriots at Chiefs7:05 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Falcons at Packers8:50 p.m.ESPN, fuboTV

Ravens schedule 2020

WeekDateOpponentKickoff timeTV
1Sept. 13vs. Browns1 p.m. ETCBS
2Sept. 20at Texans4:25 p.m. ETCBS
3Sept. 28vs. Chiefs (MNF)8:15 p.m. ETESPN
4Oct. 4at Redskins1 p.m. ETCBS
5Oct. 11vs. Bengals1 p.m. ETCBS
6Oct. 18at Eagles1 p.m. ETCBS
7Oct. 25vs. Steelers1 p.m. ETCBS
8BYE
9Nov. 8at Colts1 p.m. ETCBS
10Nov. 15at Patriots (SNF)8:20 p.m. ETNBC
11Nov. 22vs. Titans1 p.m. ETCBS
12Nov. 26at Steelers (Thanksgiving)8:20 p.m. ETNBC
13Dec. 3vs. Cowboys (TNF)8:20 p.m. ETFox/NFLN/Amazon
14Dec. 14at Browns (MNF)8:15 p.m. ETESPN
15Dec. 20vs. Jaguars1 p.m. ETCBS
16Dec. 27vs. Giants1 p.m. ETCBS
17Jan. 3at Bengals1 p.m. ETCBS

Washington Football Team schedule 2020

WeekDateOpponentKickoff timeTV
1Sept. 13vs. Eagles1 p.m. ETFox
2Sept. 20at Cardinals4:05 p.m. ETFox
3Sept. 27at Browns1 p.m. ETFox
4Oct. 4vs. Ravens1 p.m. ETCBS
5Oct. 11vs. Rams1 p.m. ETFox
6Oct. 18at Giants1 p.m. ETFox
7Oct. 25vs. Cowboys1 p.m. ETFox
8Bye
9Nov. 8vs. Giants1 p.m. ETFox
10Nov. 15at Lions1 p.m. ETFox
11Nov. 22vs. Bengals1 p.m. ETCBS
12Nov. 26 (Thanksgiving)at Cowboys4:30 p.m. ETFox
13Dec. 6at Steelers1 p.m. ETFox
14Dec. 13at 49ers4:25 p.m. ETFox
15Dec. 20vs. Seahawks1 p.m. ETFox
16Dec. 27vs. Panthers1 p.m. ETCBS
17Jan. 3at Eagles1 p.m. ETFox

