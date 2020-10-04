What channel is NASCAR on today? TV schedule, start time for Sunday’s Talladega race

NASCAR is bumping its TV coverage of the Cup Series playoffs tonight to a channel that more people get as it progresses through the Round of 12.

Instead of showing the YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on NBCSN, where NASCAR put last weekend’s contest in Las Vegas, it will broadcast the latest race on NBC.

NASCAR at Talladega should completed before the start of NBC’s airing of “Sunday Night Football.”

MORE: Watch today’s NASCAR race live with fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Kurt Busch is the lone driver guaranteed a spot in the next playoff round. There are two more races (Talladega included) to determine the other seven competitors.

The start time for Sunday’s NASCAR race at Talladega is 2 p.m. ET. Below is how to watch Sunday’s race, including the TV channel and live stream options.

What channel is NASCAR on today?

Race: YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway Date : Sunday, Oct. 4

: Sunday, Oct. 4 TV channel : NBC

: NBC Live stream : NBCSports.com | fuboTV (7-day free trial)

: NBCSports.com | fuboTV (7-day free trial) Radio: PRN

NASCAR is back on schedule even after its two-month hiatus amid COVID-19 in the spring, and Sunday’s playoff race at Talladega will get prime TV treatment on NBC rather than NBCSN. Five of the final six races this season will be on NBC.

As for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega on NBC, the network has a channel finder feature for viewers to find the TV channel options in their areas.

As is the case for all the Cup Series races on NBC and NBCSN this season, Rick Allen will call Sunday night’s race at Talladega with the assistance of analysts Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jeff Burton and Steve Letarte.

What time does the NASCAR race start today?

Date : Sunday, Oct. 4

: Sunday, Oct. 4 Start time : 2 p.m. ET

The Round of 12 NASCAR playoff race at Talladega on Sunday should begin soon after 2 p.m. ET. The temperature is supposed to be in the 70s, and rain is not in the forecast.

The race is 94 laps spread over three stages and will become official after Lap 47. The distance of the race is 500 miles.

Among active Cup Series drivers, Brad Keselowski has performed best at Talladega. He has five wins in 23 races. No one else has more than three victories.

NASCAR live stream for Talladega race

Anybody who has a cable or satellite subscription can stream Sunday’s NASCAR race at Talladega live via NBCSports.com or the NBC Sports app. This should be the preferred route for a viewer who has such a subscription but isn’t able to get in front of his or her TV.

For those who don’t have a cable or satellite subscription, there are five OTT TV streaming options that carry NBC and NBCSN — Sling, Hulu, YouTubeTV, fuboTV and AT,amp;T Now. All five currently offer free trial options.

Below are links to each.

NASCAR schedule 2020

NASCAR remains committed to running 36 races this season, four of which were completed before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the sports world.

Despite so many changes to the regular-season schedule, NASCAR is keeping its 10 playoff races in the fall intact and at their original tracks. Below is that playoff schedule.

Date Track TV channel Start time Sun., Sept. 6 Darlington NBCSN 6 p.m. ET Sat., Sept. 12 Richmond NBCSN 7:30 p.m. ET Sat., Sept. 19 Bristol NBCSN 7:30 p.m. ET Sun, Sept. 27 Las Vegas NBCSN 7 p.m. ET Sun., Oct. 4 Talladega NBC 2 p.m. ET Sun., Oct. 11 Charlotte (ROVAL) NBC 2:30 p.m. ET Sun., Oct. 18 Kansas NBC 2:30 p.m. ET Sun., Oct. 25 Texas NBCSN 3 p.m. ET Sun. Nov. 1 Martinsville NBC 2 p.m. ET Sun. Nov. 8 Phoenix Raceway NBC 3 p.m. ET

As for the regular season, a previously unscheduled Darlington race ran on May 17 instead of the the Chicagoland race that was originally scheduled for June 21. Another Darlington race ran on May 20 instead of the postponed Richmond race that was originally scheduled for April 19. The Charlotte race on May 27 ran instead of the Sonoma race that was originally scheduled for June 14.

The Pocono doubleheader remained as previously scheduled for the final weekend of June, with the Cup Series racing on back-to-back days. Those races were presented on Fox (and FS1) rather than on NBC. Fox’s closed its coverage this season with the All-Star Race at Bristol on July 15.

Previously postponed races at Dover and Michigan became part of Saturday-Sunday doubleheaders at those respective tracks in August.

Because New York required people to quarantine for 14 days after traveling from one of the states impacted heavily by COVID-19 (including North Carolina), the Watkins Glen race on Aug. 16 was moved to the Daytona road course. According to The Athletic, NASCAR tried to get a quarantine waiver for its Watkins Glen races but was denied by Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office.

The Aug. 16 race was the NASCAR Cup Series’ first on the road course at Daytona.