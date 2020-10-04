What channel is Cowboys vs. Browns on today? Time, TV schedule for Week 4 NFL game

Home Sports What channel is Cowboys vs. Browns on today? Time, TV schedule for...

Cleveland heads to Jerry’s World for its first real road game with 22,000 socially-distanced fans to take on a Dallas team still searching for its footing in a game that can be seen early Sunday on Fox. 

The Browns (2-1) enter Week 4 in rare territory as the team is above .500 for the first time since December 2014. While Baker Mayfield may steal many of the team’s headlines, it’s been the run game that has paved the way towards success. Nick Chubb ranks fourth in the league with 292 rushing yards. Throw in the help of Kareem Hunt and the Browns’ rushing attack trails only New England and Green Bay. 

Dallas (1-2), meanwhile, enter the week somewhat surprisingly under .500 with its only win coming in remarkable fashion via a 19-point halftime deficit comeback against Atlanta. Offense has not been the problem for the Cowboys as they lead the league in yards per game (490.7), passing (383.3) and rank eighth in scoring (29.3). Only Minnesota and the Falcons, however, have allowed more points, and the secondary has generated just a single interception. 

The Cowboys are the favorite to send the Browns back to .500 and have not lost to Cleveland since 1994.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch the Cowboys vs. Browns game on Sunday, including kickoff time, TV channels and a full Week 4 NFL schedule.

What channel is Cowboys vs. Browns on today?

  • TV channel (national): Fox
  • TV channel (Dallas): KDFW
  • TV channel (Cleveland): WJW
  • Live stream: Fox Sports app, fuboTV

Daryl Johnston and Kevin Burkhardt will be in the booth with Pam Oliver serving as the sideline reporter. Former NFL Vice President of Officiating Dean Blandino will float amongst broadcasts to give his analysis of officiating.

For those looking for radio information, the Cowboys broadcast can be heard on SiriusXM channel 225, or the Browns broadcast can be heard on SiriusXM channel 384.

In Canada, viewers can watch Cowboys vs. Browns on DAZN, which has rights to every NFL game.

Cowboys vs. Browns start time

  • Date: Sunday, Oct. 4
  • Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

Cowboys vs. Browns is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET, one of five regional early games on Fox. Most of the central United States and New England will have access to the game. Other parts of the country can view Arizona vs. Carolina, New Orleans vs. Detroit, Minnesota vs. Houston or Seattle vs. Miami on Fox.

NFL schedule Week 4

Thursday, Oct. 1

GameTime (ET)TV channel
Broncos at Jets8:20 p.m.NFL Network, fuboTV

Sunday, Oct. 4

GameTime (ET)TV channel
Cardinals at Panthers1 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Jaguars at Bengals1 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Browns at Cowboys1 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Saints at Lions1 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Vikings at Texans1 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Seahawks at Dolphins1 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Ravens at WFT1 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Chargers at Buccaneers1 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Steelers at TitansPPDCBS, fuboTV
Colts at Bears1 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Bills at Raiders4:05 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Giants at Rams4:25 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Patriots at ChiefsPPDCBS, fuboTV
Eagles at 49ers8:20 p.m.NBC, fuboTV

Monday, Oct. 5

GameTime (ET)TV channel
Patriots at Chiefs7:05 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Falcons at Packers8:50 p.m.ESPN, fuboTV

Cowboys schedule 2020

WeekDateOpponentKickoff timeTV
1Sept. 13at Rams8:20 p.m. ETNBC
2Sept. 20vs. Falcons1 p.m. ETFox
3Sept. 27at Seahawks4:25 p.m. ETFox
4Oct. 4vs. Browns1 p.m. ETFox
5Oct. 11vs. Giants4:25 p.m. ETCBS
6Oct. 19 (Monday)vs. Cardinals8:15 p.m. ETESPN
7Oct. 25at Washington1 p.m. ETFox
8Nov. 1at Eagles8:20 p.m. ETNBC
9Nov. 8vs. Steelers4:25 p.m. ETCBS
10Bye
11Nov. 22at Vikings4:25 p.m. ETFox
12Nov. 26 (Thanksgiving)vs. Washington4:30 p.m. ETFox
13Dec. 3 (Thursday)at Ravens8:20 p.m. ETFox/NFLN/Amazon
14Dec. 13at Bengals1 p.m. ETFox
15Dec. 20vs. 49ers8:20 p.m. ETNBC
16Dec. 27vs. Eagles4:25 p.m. ETFox
17Jan 3at Giants1 p.m. ETFox

Browns schedule 2020

WeekDateOpponentKickoff timeTV
1Sept. 13at Ravens1 p.m. ETCBS
2Sept. 17vs. Bengals (TNF)8:20 p.m. ETNFLN
3Sept. 27vs. Washington1 p.m. ETFox
4Oct. 4at Cowboys1 p.m. ETFox
5Oct. 11vs. Colts4:25 p.m. ETCBS
6Oct. 18at Steelers1 p.m. ETCBS
7Oct. 25at Bengals1 p.m. ETCBS
8Nov. 1vs. Raiders1 p.m. ETFox
9BYE
10Nov. 15vs. Texans1 p.m. ETFox
11Nov. 22vs. Eagles1 p.m. ETFox
12Nov. 29at Jaguars1 p.m. ETCBS
13Dec. 6at Titans1 p.m. ETCBS
14Dec. 14vs. Ravens (MNF)8:15 p.m. ETESPN
15Dec. 20at Giants1 p.m. ETCBS
16Dec. 26/27at JetsTBDTBD
17Jan. 3vs. Steelers1 p.m. ETCBS

