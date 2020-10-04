What channel is 49ers vs. Eagles on today? Schedule, time for ‘Sunday Night Football’ game in Week 4

The virtual boo-birds have been loud the last two weeks in Philadelphia as the Eagles now try to silence the criticism under the national spotlight of “Sunday Night Football” on NBC against San Francisco.

Philadelphia (0-2-1) finished with the first tie of the 2020 NFL season last Week against the Bengals, but still managed to gain ground in the race to win the NFC East. Carson Wentz has struggled mightily this season, failing to pass for more than 270 yards in any game and throwing twice as many interceptions (6) as he has touchdowns (3). He’s not getting much help behind an injured offensive line that has allowed 11 sacks and on-going injuries to playmakers Miles Sanders, Alshon Jeffrey and DeSean Jackson.

It’s no secret that the 49ers (2-1) have had their fair share of injuries. Both Nick Bosa and Solomon Thomas were lost for the season in Week 2, and Nick Mullens has replaced an injured Jimmy Garoppolo at the quarterback position, but that didn;t stop San Francisco from hammering the Giants 36-9 in Week 3 to hold pace in the NFC West. In 11 games by Mullens for the 49ers, dating back to 2018, he has averaged over 244 yards a game and has thrown 14 touchdown passes.

Below is everything to know about this week’s “Sunday Night Football” game between the 49ers and Eagles in Week 4.

What channel is 49ers vs. Eagles on today?

Game : San Francisco 49ers vs. Philadelphia Eagles

: San Francisco 49ers vs. Philadelphia Eagles Date : Sunday, Oct. 5

: Sunday, Oct. 5 TV channel : NBC

: NBC Live stream: fuboTV | DAZN (in Canada)

All “Sunday Night Football” games in 2020 will broadcast live on NBC. The network’s TV rights deal with the NFL gives it all “Sunday Night Football” games as well as the annual Thursday night season-opener, and NBC is given a spot in the Super Bowl broadcast rotation.

Al Michaels is back in the booth after a scheduled week off in which Mike Tirico served as his replacement. Cris Collinsworth will serve as the color commentator with Michele Tafoya working the sidelines.

Below are the top TV markets in the United States and the NBC affiliate/TV channel for each.

In Canada the game is live streamed on DAZN and is also on TSN and CTV2.

What time is the 49ers vs. Eagles game on?

Date : Sunday, Oct. 4

: Sunday, Oct. 4 Kickoff time: 8:20 p.m. ET

All “Sunday Night Football” games in 2020 have the same set start time of 8:20 p.m. ET. There are Sunday night games scheduled for every week of the season except Week 17, though the NFL has the ability to flex a game into a Week 17 SNF window.

While the start times for all “Sunday Night Football” games in 2020 will go unchanged, the teams featured in the time slot can be altered beginning in Week 5.

The NFL has a flex scheduling procedure that allows for “quality matchups on Sunday night in those weeks and gave surprise teams a chance to play their way onto primetime.” Here are the key rules for flex scheduling:

— Begins Sunday of Week 5 and in effect during Weeks 5-17

— Up to two games may be flexed into Sunday night between Weeks 5-10

— Only Sunday afternoon games are subject to being moved into the Sunday night window

— The game that has been tentatively scheduled for Sunday night during flex weeks will be listed at 8:15 p.m. ET

— The announcement will come no later than 12 days prior to the game

NFL live stream for 49ers vs. Eagles

Because NBC broadcasts all “Sunday Night Football” games, they are available to stream on all of the network’s online platforms. This should be the preferred method for those who have a cable/satellite subscription but can’t get in front of a TV.

For cord-cutters, there are plenty of live streaming options for “Sunday Night Football.” Below are all of them.

In Canada, the game is availalbe on DAZN, which live streams every NFL game.