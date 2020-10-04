What BitMEX scandal? Bitcoin futures data shows traders focused on $12K By Cointelegraph

What BitMEX scandal? Bitcoin futures data shows traders focused on $12K
BitMEX used to be the indisputable leader of (BTC) futures trading and if something similar to yesterday’s civil enforcement action were to happen back in 2015-2018 the crypto markets would have completely collapsed.
Regardless of partial recovery to $10,600, which was relatively quick, derivatives markets held steady during the $500 drop down to $10,400. Neither BTC futures or options displayed any signs of discomfort to the negative news.
