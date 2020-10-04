West Coast Fever defeat NSW Swifts, net mishap

There was a peculiar moment in West Coast Fever’s thrilling 67-62 comeback victory over the NSW Swifts in their semi-final clash at USC Stadium.

The Fever are eyeing a spot in the Super Netball grand final after denying NSW back-to-back titles with a frantic final quarter that included a dramatic net mishap.

With just under eight minutes left in the fourth quarter and West Coast up by two points 56-54, a scramble for the ball meant the shot of Fever’s Jhaniele Fowler was hindered by the net which had folded onto itself, meaning the ball did not drop through.

“The net not helping things again,” Sue Gaudion said in Nine’s commentary.

“Yeh, that’s terrible. Absolutely terrible.”

Thankfully officials let the goal stand, and Fowler top-scored for the game with 55 points as West Coast fought back from a slow start to be victorious on Sunday.

The Swift led for the first two quarters before the Fever kicked into gear in the second half.

Fever’s Sunday Aryang and Courtney Bruce were stingy in defence against the Swift attackers, with the latter even copping a rough eye poke that might leave her a bit worse for wear tomorrow.

In her first Super Netball final Aryang impressed with five second-half intercepts to keep the Fever on top when it counted in the closing stages of the game.

“The first half it was nervous but we have an amazing team who brought it back at the end,” Aryang said.

West Coast will now face Sunshine Coast Lightning next week for a chance to play the Melbourne Vixens in the Super Netball grand final in Brisbane in a fortnight.