Week 4 Yahoo Fantasy Football Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for cash games

We had some nice hits in last week’s Yahoo cash lineup, with Dalvin Cook, Jonathan Taylor, David Johnson, DeAndre Hopkins, and the Bucs D/ST, but our QB, Ryan Tannehill, let us down with his zero-TD performance, and Diontae Johnson suffered an early-concussion that knocked him out the game. Whiffing on QBs, especially in cash games, is a killer in NFL DFS, and this is the second week in a row it happened after Lamar Jackson let us down the week prior. We’ll get back on track with our Week 4 daily fantasy football picks for Yahoo cash games.

As always, we were on the lookout for consistently solid workloads and production. Because of injuries and other factors, several high-target pass-catchers and high-touch RBs are cheaper than they should be this week, and that allowed us to pay up for Lamar Jackson and Alvin Kamara, both of whom should be automatic in their favorable matchups. Getting that high floor allows us a little wiggle room at other positions, at least in terms of not necessarily needing 100 yards or a touchdown.

Yahoo NFL DFS Picks Week 4: Daily fantasy football for cash games

This lineup is for the Yahoo DFS main slate, $200 budget (half-point PPR, four-point passing TDs)

QB Lamar Jackson, Ravens @ Washington ($40). Jackson let us down two weeks ago, but there’s no way he does it again…right? (Update: This was written before Monday night’s game when Jackson struggled even more. We’re even more confident about this pick now because they’re no way he has three bad games in a row…right?) Washington has allowed at least two QB touchdowns in every game this year, and Jackson is tougher to stop than anyone. The fact that Jackson has QB3 pricing behind Russell Wilson and Dak Prescott is icing on the cake.

RB Alvin Kamara, Saints @ Lions ($36). Kamara has been unstoppable this year, Detroit had a major problem with a similar dual threat in Week 2 when Aaron Jones posted 168 rushing yards, 68 receiving yards, and three total TDs, so it’s tough to imagine the Lions stopping Kamara. It feels like a trap to pay top dollar for Kamara after three-straight two-TD games because you know regression is coming, but it would be a shock if it came in this matchup.

RB Joe Mixon, Bengals vs. Jaguars ($20). Once again, Mixon is having a slow start to the season, and as expected, fantasy owners are lukewarm on his prospects. It’s important to note that Mixon is still averaging just under 20 touches per game, so with that kind of workload, it’s only a matter of time before he has a good outing. The Jaguars have been better than expected against RBs this year, but they’ve allowed at least one running back TD in two of the first three games and had some troubles with receiving backs in Weeks 1 and 3. Mixon should pay off his relatively bargain price.

WR DeVante Parker, Dolphins vs. Seahawks ($21). Parker has yet to go off this year, but he’s clearly been Miami’s No. 1 receiver, hauling in 14-of-17 targets despite dealing with a hamstring injury. He’s a bargain this week against a Seattle pass defense that’s allowing just over 430 passing yards per game. Parker could be a chalk play this week, but he’s worth it.

WR Cooper Kupp, Rams vs. Giants ($22). Kupp finally had his first breakout game in 2020 last week, catching -of-10 targets for 107 yards and a score. L.A. has enough high-quality options that a different guy could ball out in a given week, but the Giants were torched by multiple WRs in Week 1 (three total WR TDs) before facing two lackluster passing attacks the past two weeks (Bears, 49ers). They still allowed at least one WR touchdown in those games, though, so more than one Rams receiver could produce worthwhile stats this week.

WR Greg Ward, Eagles @ 49ers ($14). Ward took advantage of injuries to WR DeSean Jackson (hamstring) and TE Dallas Goedert (ankle) to catch eight-of-11 targets for 72 yards and a TD in Week 3. He faces a tougher matchup in Week 4, but he should see a similar target share, as Jackson and Goedert seem unlikely to suit up and Alshon Jeffery (foot) might not play either. Ward has proven in the past he can rack up receptions, and while his yardage totals and scoring opportunities will fluctuate, the workload will be there. Even in a relatively tough matchup, Ward can pay off his paltry price tag, making him a decent-floor WR in cash games.

TE Logan Thomas, Washington vs. Ravens ($14). Thomas has had at least seven targets in each of the first three games, catching four in each contest. He hasn’t done much yardage-wise, so he’s still under the radar for most DFS players, but a potential breakout is always in the offing with that kind of workload. Baltimore has surprisingly struggled against TEs in the early going, so Thomas makes for a solid-floor value play.

FLEX David Johnson, Texans vs. Vikings ($17). The Vikings have allowed at least one RB touchdown in every game and back-to-back 100-yard rushing games the past two weeks. Johnson is getting the lion’s share of the workload in Houston’s backfield, so he should produce closer to his Week 1 output (109 total yards, TD) this week.

DEF Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Chargers ($16). Tampa will get either Justin Herbert making his first road start or a less-than-100-percent Tyrod Taylor in this one. Either way, this defense is primed to generate more sacks and takeaways like it has the past two weeks (11 sacks, six takeaways).