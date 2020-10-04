Watch: Lamar Jackson burns Washington with 50-yard TD run

The Baltimore Ravens are less than a week removed from a troubling blowout loss to the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs. The tonic for said loss appears to be a bad Washington Football Team Sunday afternoon.
Absolutely huge favorites heading into this Week 4 tilt , Baltimore was dominating early and often. That included reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson burning Washington on this 50-yard touchdown run.
As soon as Jackson decided to tuck the ball and run, Washington had no chance. Linebacker Jon Bostic struggling to maintain the edge also played a role here.
Jackson entered Week 4 with 182 rushing yards in three games. The dynamic dual-threat quarterback put up a league-record 1,206 rushing yards from the quarterback position last season. He now has a chance to best that in 2020.