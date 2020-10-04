Unrealistic Moments In TV Shows Where Teens Didn’t Act Like Teens

1.
When Betty does a striptease for the Serpents in Riverdale.
2.
When Veronica ran the speakeasy in Riverdale.
3.
When the teens in Gossip Girl were served underage.
4.
When the level of teen attractiveness in The Vampire Diaries was a little absurd.
5.
When the gang had co-ed sleepovers in Riverdale.
6.
When the teens in Pretty Little Liars wore designer clothes.
7.
When Jughead faked his own death in Riverdale.
8.
When the teenagers in Riverdale, Smallville, and Veronica Mars basically solved intense murder investigations that detectives couldn’t crack.
9.
Monse and Cesar’s friends with benefits situation on On My Block.
10.
When the Gossip Girl crew stopped attending really prestigious universities.
11.
Haley and Nathan literally getting married in high school on One Tree Hill.
12.
When the teens in The Vampire Diaries spend four hours every morning before school doing ~all the things.~
13.
When Quinn randomly decided she wanted her baby back in Glee.
14.
When the gang in Zoey 101 misses the bus for the beach trip but finds another way to get there…but none of the teachers notice.
15.
When deaths and scandals ran rampant in The O.C.
16.
When they thought they could cash in $4 million with no one batting an eye in Outer Banks.
17.
When Rory made obscure references to 1950s TV shows in Gilmore Girls.
18.
When the teens didn’t really sound like teens in Dawson’s Creek.
19.
When Glee pushed a lot of high school teen marriages for some reason.
20.
When the teens in The Politician took the high school election way too seriously.
21.
When Lana Lang (from Smallville) ran her own coffee shop business when she was 16.
