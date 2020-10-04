Ulissi beats Sagan to win Giro’s second stage By

() – Diego Ulissi sprinted to victory on the second stage of the Giro d’Italia in Sicily on Sunday as the home nation continued its superb start to the race.

After world champion Filippo Ganna’s win on the opening day time trial, Ulissi (UAE Emirates) produced a strong burst on the uphill closing finish in Agrigento after a 149km ride.

Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) finished safely in the bunch to retain the magliot rosa going into Monday’s third stage which takes the riders up Mount Etna.

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) looked primed to win the stage when he joined Ulissi at the front with 500m remaining but the Slovakian could not respond as the 31-year-old Ulissi accelerated to the line.

Mikkel Frolich Honore (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep finished in third place on the stage.

