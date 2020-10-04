UFC news, Court McGee nose broken

UFC veteran Carlos Condit snapped his losing streak in the Octagon with a unanimous decision victory over Court McGee, but it was a moment at the end of Round 1 which stole the headlines.

Attempting to end five-fight losing streak that stretched back to 2016, the fight started poorly for Condit.

But the pace would change in the final second of Round 1 when he landed a thunderous fade-away hook to catch McGee flush on the nose.

McGee instantly dropped to the canvas and was saved from a TKO finished by the bell.

The damage of the exchange was only revealed as both fighter returned to their corners with cameras catching McGee sitting with a grossly misshapen, shattered nose.

McGree has his nose broken at the end of Round 1. (Twitter)

Returning for Round 2, Condit capitalised on his crushing blow and never looked back.

The former interim welterweight champion, controlled the final two rounds and returned to the winner’s circle via a 30-27 x 3 unanimous judges’ decision.

“It’s been a long one. I’ve had some ups and downs,” Condit said following his win.

“Next step forward, whatever it is, keep working, focus on what I’ve got to do. Take care of business.”