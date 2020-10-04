U.S. House Speaker Pelosi says making progress on coronavirus relief legislation By

© . FILE PHOTO: U.S. House Speaker Pelosi participates in a news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington
WASHINGTON () – U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday said progress was being made on coronavirus relief legislation to respond to the economic fallout from a pandemic that has killed more than 207,000 Americans and thrown millions out of work.
“We’re making progress,” Pelosi told . Pelosi, a Democrat, and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin talked every day last week and met in person on Wednesday in an effort to negotiate a new bipartisan aid package.
