Two parties sweep Kyrgyz election: preliminary data By

© . FILE PHOTO: Russian President Putin meets his Kyrgyz counterpart Jeenbekov in Sochi
BISHKEK () – Two political parties, one of them close to President Sooronbai Jeenbekov, won roughly half the votes in Kyrgyzstan’s parliamentary election on Sunday, preliminary data from the Central Election Commission showed.
Birimdik, a party whose ticket includes Jeenbekov’s brother, and Mekenim Kyrgyzstan, a party viewed as its potential ally, have won about 24% of votes each in the 82% of the polling stations whose data has been tabulated.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.