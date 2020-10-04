TV Ratings for Saturday, Oct. 3: ‘Saturday Night Live’ Premiere

RELATED STORIES

Saturday Night Live‘s Season 46 premiere, with host Chris Rock and musical guest Megan Thee Stallion, delivered 7.77 million total viewers and a 1.68 demo rating, marking the NBC sketch comedy series’ most watched season opener in four years (since 2016, when Margot Robbie and The Weeknd drew 8.3 mil).

Excluding that 2016 telecast, this weekend’s episode represents the most-watched season premiere since 2008 (when Michael Phelps and musical guest Lil Wayne delivered 10.15 million).

TVLine readers gave the episode an average grade of C-.

In the demo, excluding last season’s historic Dec. 21 telecast hosted by Eddie Murphy and with musical guest Lizzo, the Season 46 premiere was the top-rated SNL episode in two years, since the Sept. 29, 2018 season opener with Adam Driver and Kanye West.

SNL‘s return also marks the No. 1 most-watched entertainment telecast of the week to date on the Big 4 networks and No. 2-rated, behind only The Masked Singer’s 1.87.