Trevor Bauer fuels Red Sox speculation with latest tweet?

Trevor Bauer’s deal with the Cincinnati Reds is set to expire after the 2020 campaign wraps up, and it appears he’s wasting no time in looking for a new deal.
Bauer tweeted a photo of his boarding pass from Phoenix to Boston on Sunday evening, tagging the Red Sox in his tweet.
Boston certainly is in the market for pitching this offseason after a disastrous 2020 campaign with Chris Sale and Eduardo Rodriguez out for the year and both potentially being out to start the 2021 season.
Bauer was a top Cy Young candidate this season, helping the Reds clinch a playoff spot in the expanded MLB postseason. He set a Reds record for most strikeouts in a postseason game with 12 in 7.2 innings against the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday
Red Sox general manager Chaim Bloom recently acknowledged that Boston needs to add to its pitching staff this offseason, so it’s not surprising that it is potentially targeting Bauer.
Unfortunately for the Red Sox, Bauer is committed to signing only one-year deals, so they could get only one year of his services. In an interview with Jeff Passan, Bauer revealed it’s because he doesn’t want to get shot between the legs after making a bet with a friend.
While it seems like Bauer would be interested in signing with the Red Sox, his flight to Boston also could potentially be for an interview with Barstool Sports and “Section 10” podcaster Jared Carrabis, who responded to the tweet “See you at the airport.”
Whatever the case may be, it certainly is interesting. Besides Bauer, Boston also could target a number of free agents, including Masahiro Tanaka, Marcus Stroman and Taijuan Walker.
Erin Walsh is a Boston sports fan through and through. Although many think Boston sports fans are insufferable, Erin tries to see things from a neutral perspective. Her passion is hockey, and she believes defense wins championships. In addition to covering sports for Yardbarker, she covers Boston sports for NBC Sports Boston. Follow her on Twitter @ewalsh90