Trevor Bauer fuels Red Sox speculation with latest tweet?

Boston certainly is in the market for pitching this offseason after a disastrous 2020 campaign with Chris Sale and Eduardo Rodriguez out for the year and both potentially being out to start the 2021 season.

Bauer was a top Cy Young candidate this season, helping the Reds clinch a playoff spot in the expanded MLB postseason. He set a Reds record for most strikeouts in a postseason game with 12 in 7.2 innings against the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday

Red Sox general manager Chaim Bloom recently acknowledged that Boston needs to add to its pitching staff this offseason, so it’s not surprising that it is potentially targeting Bauer.

Unfortunately for the Red Sox, Bauer is committed to signing only one-year deals, so they could get only one year of his services. In an interview with Jeff Passan, Bauer revealed it’s because he doesn’t want to get shot between the legs after making a bet with a friend.