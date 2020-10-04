Tracee Ellis Ross Dragged on Twitter For Calling Herself The “Face of Black Beauty”

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Actress Tracee Ellis Ross referred to herself as the “face  of Black beauty” in a recent interview. And that statement is not going over well with Black Twitter.

You see many are upset that a biracial woman (Tracee’s father is White)  gets the moniker of the “face of Black beauty.”

