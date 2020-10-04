Tory Lanez Spotted Out In The Streets Of New York City Filming His New Music Video

Roommates, following the release of his highly talked about new album “Daystar,” Tory Lanez is fully back to work. He was recently spotted in the streets of New York, filming his latest music video from the album—you’ll recall that he also dropped a video last week as well.

Despite what many thought or would suggest, Tory Lanez is refusing to keep a low profile these days, as he continues to make his way back into the public eye following months of silence. After dropping his surprise new album “Daystar,” where he vividly addressed the allegations from Megan Thee Stallion that he was the person who shot her over the summer, Tory has reinstated both his social media and public presence.

He was recently spotted in the streets of New York, Brooklyn to be exact, filming the video to one of the forthcoming singles from the “Daystar” project. Decked in all black, Tory was surrounded by what looked like local residents who surrounded him as he rapped along to his verse.

However, social media is much more skeptical and is widely convinced that Tory and his team simply grabbed any random people on the streets they could find to be a part of the video.

Meanwhile, his father is coming to his defense, as he recently took to social media writing a very lengthy post speaking to Tory’s character and insisting that he is definitely not the person who shot Megan—and also slamming all those who have dragged his son over the course of the last few months.

View this post on Instagram #PressPlay: #Roommates, #ToryLanez was recently spotted out in New York City filming his new music video. : (@nojumper & @kpshotit) A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Oct 4, 2020 at 10:15am PDT

