Tommy Lee Admits to ‘Drinking Two Gallons’ of Vodka a Day Before Checking Into Rehab

WENN

The Motley Crue rocker opens up about his drinking issues, saying his alcohol addiction escalated last year while battling boredom when he stopped touring.

Motley Crue rocker Tommy Lee was “drinking two gallons” of vodka a day prior to his most recent rehab stint.

The hitmaker has been candid about his battles with alcoholism and, in an interview with Yahoo Entertainment, he detailed how intense his alcohol consumption got.

“I was drinking just out of boredom,” Lee explained. “Idle time at home not touring, just being at home… I literally did nothing. I would just float around, drink and just f**king drink.”

The drummer confessed alcohol would dominate his day, sharing, “I would just wake up and just build (a cocktail) just all vodka and just a little eyedropper of cranberry or lemonade.”

“I was drinking two gallons – not pints, not quarts, gallons, the big-handles – a day. That’s f**king crazy.”

It was Lee’s wife, Brittany Furlan, who encouraged the musician to get help. He recalled, “She was like, ‘Baby, I don’t think I’ve ever even seen anybody drink that much. You’re kind of scaring me.’ ”

“I was like, ‘That sucks. That’s not cool to have you worry like that,’ ” he confessed, revealed he decided to “pump the brakes” and head to rehab. The rocker will soon celebrate his one-year anniversary of sobriety, but he admits, “I don’t know if it’s a forever thing… But for now, I’m not drinking vodka today.”

Back in 2018, Tommy Lee got into a fight with his son Brandon, whom he shares with ex-wife Pamela Anderson. The “Baywatch” star defended her son, claiming he punched Tommy “for all of us who he has hurt.” She said, “Now Tommy feels humiliated – and is attempting to destroy his own son. This is the Devil – This is the disease of alcoholism.”

Tommy responded back then, “Do I drink more than the average Joe? Yes. Have I ever hurt my sons or acted out of turn with them because of my drinking? No. No matter how much people wanna pin me as this deviant alcoholic abuser, that isn’t me. I’m a happy fun loving guy.”