This week’s top stories: iOS 14.2 emoji, debunking an iOS 14 conspiracy, iPhone 12 rumors, more

In this week’s top stories: The latest rumors on the iPhone 12, new emoji coming with iOS 14.2, a major expansion of HomeKit and AirPlay 2, and debunking an iOS 14 conspiracy theory. Read on for all of this week’s top stories.

Apple this week released the second developer and public betas of iOS 14.2. In addition to the previously known changes in iOS 14.2, the second beta also includes new emoji for users to choose from. In total, there are 117 new emoji coming to iPhone, iPad, and Mac users this year, with different skin tone options, new gender-inclusive options, and many others.

Check out all of the new emoji coming in iOS 14.2 in our full coverage right here.

In other news, iOS 14.2 also includes yet another indication that the iPhone 12 will ship without EarPods in the box. iOS has a radio frequency exposure disclaimer within the Settings app that includes safety warnings for users. In iOS 14.2, that warning has been updated to reference only “headphones” instead of “supplied headphones.” This is another small but notable piece of evidence that Apple could ditch the EarPods and wall charger with the iPhone 12 this year.

Roku announced that it will add support for Apple’s HomeKit and AirPlay 2 platforms later this year. Roku says that AirPlay 2 and HomeKit functionality will come to “select 4K Roku” later this year. Roku’s announcement is particularly notable because of the company’s popular lineup of set-top boxes that don’t require smart TV capabilities. More details are available in our detailed coverage.

Last but not least, a conspiracy theory being spread on Facebook and other social media platforms this week claims that iOS 14 widgets are actually serving as key loggers and stealing your iPhone data. This is unequivocally not true, and there are technical limitations and protections in place. Learn more in our full debunk right here

iOS 14 |

iPhone |

Apple Watch |

iPad and Mac |

Top Apple stories, retail |

Apps |

Apple TV |

Top Apple stories, company |

Subscribe to ’s YouTube channel for more videos.

This week’s top videos |

Daily |

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from . Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

Sponsored by DEVONthink: Manage your documents the smart way on Mac and iOS. Get 10% off with code -2020.



October 02, 2020 – Apple Maps international update, more

05:59

October 01, 2020 – Apple TV app expanding, more

06:31

Daily: September 30, 2020 – iOS 14.2 with new emoji, iPhone 12 speculation

06:29

September 29, 2020 – Apple vs Epic update, iOS 14 widgets

07:49

September 28, 2020 – App Store changes, AirPlay 2 and HomeKit expansion

06:34

Watch Time |

Jeff Benjamin joins Zac Hall to give Apple Watch Series 3 and Series 5 an exit interview before new models are announced. Watch Time is a podcast series hosted by Zac Hall. In this series, we talk to real people about how Apple Watch is affecting their lives.

Sponsored by Pillow: Pillow is an all-in-one sleep tracking solution to help you get a better night’s sleep. Download it from the App Store today.

Sponsored by HealthView: A powerful health and fitness dashboard for iPhone and Apple Watch. Try it for free.

Happy Hour Podcast |

Happy Hour is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play Music, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

Sponsored by Chargeasap: Preorder the Omega 200W or 100W GaN USB-C Charger for 55% off. And enter our MacBook Pro giveaway!

Sponsored by Fundrise: Welcome to the future of real estate investing.

Sponsored by CleanMyMac X: Learn more about CleanMyMac X and download it for free at macpaw.app/happyhour

Stacktrace Podcast |

Stacktrace by is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

Sponsored by DEVONthink: Manage your documents the smart way on Mac and iOS. Get 10% off with code -2020.

Apple @ Work Podcast |

Apple @ Work by is available on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, and via RSS for other podcast players.

Subscribe to get all ’s stories delivered to your inbox daily. And to 9to5Toys for the best deals from around the web.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out on YouTube for more Apple news: