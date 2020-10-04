The Cardano Foundation will preserve its independence, says new CEO By Cointelegraph

The Cardano Foundation will preserve its independence, says new CEO
The (ADA) ecosystem has a complex governance structure, not dissimilar from the way the U.S. democracy operates, with its built-in checks and balances.
There are three main players: the Cardano Foundation, EMURGO and IOHK; according to the Foundation’s incoming CEO Frederik Gregaard, the governance will only get more complicated as more organizations join. He also said that he intends to maintain the Foundation’s independence from Cardano’s founder and IOHK CEO, Charles Hoskinson, who created this structure in the first place:
