Teresa Giudice in Hot Water for Holding Non-Masks Birthday Party for Daughter Gabriella

The ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ star shares on her Instagram account pictures and a video from Gabriella’s 16th birthday bash which takes place at the Dream Downtown hotel in NYC.

Teresa Giudice and Joe Giudice‘s daughter Gabriella turned 16 over the weekend and Teresa unsurprisingly did her best to celebrate the milestone. “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” star shared on Sunday, October 4 pictures and a video from Gabriella’s birthday bash which took place on Saturday.

In the said video, it could be seen that the guests who attended the soiree at the Dream Downtown hotel in NYC wore prom-like dresses and suits. The red and black-themed party also featured balloons by the Balloon Boss and flowers from Treemendous Florists.

Writing alongside the clip, the reality TV star said, “You looked so absolutely beautiful last night celebrating & I’m in awe of you everyday. You are so smart, kind, funny & dedicated to school and soccer, I can’t wait to see the great things you do in the future!”

However, fans noticed that Teresa didn’t seem to follow COVID-19 protocol in holding the bash as almost everyone in the video didn’t wear mask. In fact, the only person wearing a mask in the video was a server who handed a candle to the birthday girl. The criticism came almost immediately as one fan wrote, “Curious to see how many COVID cases will come from this since you obviously didn’t require masks or social distancing.”

“I was just thinking that… I’m not that brave to have a party yet,” another follower added. One comment also read, “How this whole family hasn’t gotten covid I’ll never know.”

Teresa has yet to respond to the criticism. Instead, she kept posting sweet tributes to her second eldest daughter. Sharing a picture of her and Gabriella by the pool, Teresa wrote in the caption, “I’m so lucky to be your mom…Happy Sweet 16th Birthday beautiful!” The mother of four also posted some gorgeous pictures of the birthday girl, who looked stunning in a red two-piece dress.

Joe, who remains in Italy, also posted a sweet note on Instagram to celebrate his daughter’s birthday. “How can it be possible that you are sixteen years old? You were born with a smile on your face. You were born fierce, unbreakable, and a leader. I’m so proud what a beautiful, confident, smart, athletic, and most of all how caring you are. You shine in everything you do. Your sisters all look up to you,” he wrote in a lengthy caption.

Concluding his loving message, Joe said, “I hope your birthday is everything you dreamed it could be. Remember how loved you are. You are my sweet baby, your daddy’s little girl, your sister’s heroes. Happy Sweet 16 baby girl! Love always.”