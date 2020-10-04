Tenth consecutive day with no community transmission in NSW

One new case was recorded in a returned traveller in hotel quarantine.

“Testing numbers have dropped recently, which is a concern,” Dr Corbett said.

“NSW Health is appealing to the community to come forward for testing right away even if you have the mildest of symptoms, like a runny nose, scratchy throat, cough fever or other symptoms that could be COVID-19.”

Authorities will be watching figures closely in the coming days and weeks as warm weather and the long weekend sees crowds flocking to the beach.