Tenth consecutive day with no community transmission in NSW

One new case was recorded in a returned traveller in hotel quarantine.
“Testing numbers have dropped recently, which is a concern,” Dr Corbett said.
“NSW Health is appealing to the community to come forward for testing right away even if you have the mildest of symptoms, like a runny nose, scratchy throat, cough fever or other symptoms that could be COVID-19.”
Authorities will be watching figures closely in the coming days and weeks as warm weather and the long weekend sees crowds flocking to the beach.
Last week the premier and health minister urged people to enjoy the outdoors while maintaining social distancing.