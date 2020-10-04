Ten US states, including NY and NJ, that account for ~21% of the US population have released a COVID-19 contact tracing app based on Apple and Google's API (Kif Leswing/CNBC)

Kif Leswing / CNBC:
Ten US states, including NY and NJ, that account for ~21% of the US population have released a COVID-19 contact tracing app based on Apple and Google’s API — – New York and New Jersey both released Covid-19 apps this week, bringing the total to 10 states which have published alert apps using technology …
