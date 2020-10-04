Team Hungama 2 leaves for Manali to resume shooting for the project



Ace director Priyadarshan is back with a sequel to the hit film Hungama which released back in 2003. The second part of the film is titled Hungama 2 and stars Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Paresh Rawal, Meezaan and Pranitha Subhash in the lead roles. The film’s shooting began earlier this year, however, it got stalled due to the pandemic. But now, the makers have decided to restart the shooting of the film.



Today, Meezaan took to Instagram to reveal that the cast and crew are heading to Manali. Sharing a picture with the cast right ahead of boarding their private jet, he wrote, “We out!!ï¸Â#HUNGAMA2 #manalicalling @theshilpashetty @pranitha.insta @jainrtn #pareshrawal”. We wish the team the best for their shooting schedule.