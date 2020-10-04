Tamannaah Bhatia tests positive for COVID-19



Tamannaah Bhatia who is a top heroine down South and has made a mark for herself in Bollywood too has tested positive for the coronavirus. According to the latest reports, Tamannaah was shooting for a web series in Hyderabad when she started feeling a little unwell. Soon she was rushed to the hospital for a test where she was found to be COVID-19 positive.

Tamannaah’s parents Santosh Bhatia and Rajani Bhatia had also tested positive for the virus in August and now Tamannaah has caught the infection. We wish the actress a speedy recovery.