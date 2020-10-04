Talladega stops briefly after 13-car crash and wall damage

NASCAR’s playoff race at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday was halted for a brief period so a wall could be repaired after Kurt Busch soared into the air in a 13-car crash.
The pileup required a welding truck to go onto the track and repair a damaged portion of the wall. Sunday’s race in Alabama was rough from the start, with the first caution being issued before the first lap had been completed.
Jimmie Johnson was hit from behind by Clint Bowyer, causing Johnson to turn into Busch’s vehicle. Busch slammed into the wall and was launched over the car of Cole Custer. Other drivers caught in the crash were Kyle Busch, Brad Keselowski and Austin Dillon.
Busch, Custer and Bowyer all were eliminated from Sunday’s race. However, Busch, who won last week’s playoff race in Las Vegas, already is locked into the third round of the playoffs, so it wasn’t a huge deal that he was eliminated.
