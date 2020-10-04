Talladega stops briefly after 13-car crash and wall damage

Jimmie Johnson was hit from behind by Clint Bowyer, causing Johnson to turn into Busch’s vehicle. Busch slammed into the wall and was launched over the car of Cole Custer. Other drivers caught in the crash were Kyle Busch, Brad Keselowski and Austin Dillon.

Busch, Custer and Bowyer all were eliminated from Sunday’s race. However, Busch, who won last week’s playoff race in Las Vegas, already is locked into the third round of the playoffs, so it wasn’t a huge deal that he was eliminated.

The next race will take place on Oct. 4, which is the YellaWood 500 at Talladega.