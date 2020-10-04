Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Crave and Netflix [September 28-October 4]

Every week, goes over some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.

Amazon Prime Video

Mad Men (Seasons 1-7)

If you’re like me and missed Mad Men when it left Netflix Canada in June, you’re in luck, as you can now stream all seven seasons of the highly-acclaimed AMC period drama on Amazon Prime Video Canada.

Taking place between 1960 and 1970, the series chronicles the complicated personal and professional lives of advertiser Don Draper, his family and those he works with.

Mad Men was created by Matthew Weiner (The Sopranos) and features an ensemble cast that includes Jon Hamm (The Town), Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale), Vincent Kartheiser (Angel), January Jones (Last Man on Earth), John Slattery (Spotlight) and Christina Hendricks (Good Girls).

Original TV broadcast run: July 2007 to May 2015

Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: October 1st, 2020

Genre: Drama

Runtime: 92 episodes (around 48 minutes each)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 94 percent (average for all seven seasons)

Stream all episodes of Mad Men here.

Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 2 [Amazon Original]

Rihanna takes you behind-the-scenes of her new lingerie line alongside a slew of other celebrities, including model-actress Cara Delevingne (Carnival Row), singer Lizzo (“Truth Hurts”), model Bella Hadid and actress Demi Moore (A Few Good Men).

Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: October 2nd, 2020

Genre: Reality

Runtime: 56 minutes

Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A

Stream Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 2 here.

Crave

The Comedy Store

This documentary series explores the nearly-50-year history of L.A.’s iconic comedy club The Comedy Store, which has helped launched the careers of numerous comedians.

Directed by Mike Binder (The Upside of Anger), The Comedy Store features several interviews with famous comedians, including Whoopi Goldberg, Bill Burr and Toronto’s own Howie Mandel.

Crave/Showtime release date: October 1st, 2020

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: Five episodes (around one hour each)

Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A

Stream The Comedy Store here.

The Good Lord Bird

In the 1850s, a fictional enslaved boy joins real-life abolitionist John Brown’s soldier group to battle slavery in Kansas.

Based on James McBride’s 2013 novel of the same name, The Good Lord Bird was created by Ethan Hawke (First Reformed) and Mark Richard (Hell on Wheels) and stars Hawke, Daveed Diggs (Hamilton), Wyatt Russell (Lodge 49) and Joshua Caleb Johnson (Black-ish).

Crave/Showtime release date: October 4th, 2020 at 9pm ET (first episode, new episodes every Sunday at 9pm ET)

Genre: Drama

Runtime: Seven episodes (around one hour each)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 100 percent (based on seven reviews)

Stream The Good Lord Bird here.

Warrior (Season 2)

In late 1870s San Francisco, two rival Chinatown crime families (“tongs”) fight for dominance amidst growing anti-Chinese racism.

Based on original stories from Bruce Lee, Warrior comes from Justin Lin (Fast & Furious franchise), Jonathan Tropper (Banshee) and Lee’s daughter Shannon and stars Andrew Koji (Fast & Furious 6), Jason Tobin (The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift) and Edmonton’s Olivia Cheng (Deadly Class).

Crave/Cinemax release date: October 2nd, 2020 at 10pm ET (first episode, new episodes every Friday at 10pm ET)

Genre: Action-drama

Runtime: 10 episodes (around one hour each)

Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A

Stream Warrior here.

Netflix

The Boys in the Band [Netflix Original]

At a party in 1968 New York, seven gay friends celebrate one of their birthdays, only for one of the roommates to show up throw the evening into turmoil.

Based on the Mart Crowley’s 1968 play of the same name, The Boys in the Band was directed by Joe Mantello (Hollywood) and stars Jim Parsons (The Big Bang Theory), Zachary Quinto (Star Trek series), Matt Bomer (American Horror Story) and Andrew Rannells (The Book of Mormon).

Netflix Canada release date: September 30th, 2020

Genre: Drama, LGBTQ

Runtime: 2 hours, 2 minutes

Rotten Tomatoes score: 83 percent (based on 54 reviews)

Stream The Boys in the Band here.

Carmen Sandiego (Season 3) [Netflix Original]

World-renowned thief Carmen Sandiego and her crew travel to Mexico, New Orleans, Venice and more on their quest to stop the evil V.I.L.E. organization.

Based on the popular ’80s computers of the same name, Carmen Sandiego features the voices of Gina Rodriguez (Jane the Virgin), Vancouver’s own Finn Wolfhard (Stranger Things) and Abby Trott (the video game Super Smash Bros. Ultimate)

Netflix Canada release date: October 1st, 2020

Genre: Animated, family

Runtime: 10 episodes (around one hour each)

Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A

Stream Carmen Sandiego here.

David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet [Netflix Original]

David Attenborough (Planet Earth) looks back on his life, as well as the planet’s.

Netflix Canada release date: October 4th, 2020

Genre: Nature documentary

Runtime: 1 hour, 23 minutes

Rotten Tomatoes score: 100 percent (based on eight reviews)

Stream David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet here.

Dick Johnson is Dead [Netflix Original]

As her father Dick nears the end of his life, filmmaker Kirsten Johnson (The Oath) stages his death in inventive and comical ways to help them both come to terms with his impending passing.

Netflix Canada release date: October 2nd, 2020

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: 1 hour, 30 minutes

Rotten Tomatoes score: 100 percent (based on 42 reviews)

Stream Dick Johnson is Dead here.

Emily in Paris [Netflix Original]

A Midwest American woman deals with culture clash when she moves to Paris for a career opportunity.

Emily in Paris was created by Darren Star (Sex and the City) and stars Lily Collins (Rules Don’t Apply), Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu (Call My Agent!) and Ashley Park (Mean Girls on Broadway).

Netflix Canada release date: October 2nd, 2020

Genre: Drama

Runtime: 10 episodes (24 to 34 minutes each)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 80 percent (based on 20 reviews)

Stream Emily in Paris here.

Kim’s Convenience (Season 4)

In the fourth season of CBC’s hit Canadian comedy series, Mr. and Mrs. Kim celebrate a marital milestone, Janet dives deeper into the world of photography and Jung enters a new relationship.

Based on Toronto-raised Ins Choi’s play of the same name, Kim’s Convenience stars Calgary-raised Paul Sun-Hyung Lee (Train 48), Toronto-raised Jean Yoon (Orphan Black), Burnaby, B.C.-born Andrea Bang (Playdate) and Mississauga-raised Simu Liu (Blood and Water). Further, the show is shot in various parts of Toronto.

In addition to a Canadian cast and crew, the series is filmed in Toronto. It’s worth noting that the series has been renewed for a fifth and sixth season.

Original TV broadcast run: January to March 2020 (CBC)

Netflix Canada release date: October 1st, 2020

Genre: Comedy

Runtime: 13 episodes (around 22 minutes each)

Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A

Stream Kim’s Convenience here. It’s worth noting that all episodes of the series are also streaming on CBC Gem for free with ads (or without ads through a $4.99/month subscription).

Vampires vs. The Bronx [Netflix Original]

Three kids in a rapidly gentrifying Bronx neighbourhood team up to stop a supernatural threat from taking their home.

Vampires vs. The Bronx was directed and co-written by Osmany Rodriguez (Last Man on Earth) and stars Toronto’s own Sarah Gadon (11.22.63), Chris Redd (Saturday Night Live), The Kid Mero (Desus & Mero), rapper Method Man (Wu-Tang Clan), Shea Whigham (Boardwalk Empire) and Zoe Saldana (Guardians of the Galaxy).

Netflix Canada release date: October 2nd, 2020

Genre: Comedy

Runtime: 1 hour, 26 minutes

Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A

Stream Vampires vs. The Bronx here.

