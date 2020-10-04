Spike Lee Speaks Out On The Passing Of Veteran Actor Thomas Byrd Who Was Reportedly Murdered In Atlanta

Roommates, Spike Lee recently spoke out about the death of actor Thomas Byrd, who frequently starred in several of Spike Lee’s films, including “Clockers,” “Get On The Bus” and “He Got Game.” Thomas Byrd was also well known for his memorable role as “Luther” in the 1996 classic film “Set It Off,”—he was reportedly murdered in Atlanta over the weekend.

According to multiple local reports, the Atlanta Police Department stated that local officers responded to a call of a person who was injured at 1:45 AM Saturday morning in Atlanta. When officers responded to the call, they reportedly discovered that Byrd was unresponsive, and shortly after emergency medical workers pronounced him dead from multiple gunshot wounds to the back. As of right now, Atlanta homicide detectives are still investigating the shooting.

Spike Lee broke the heartbreaking news on social media, writing the following message on his Instagram account:

“I’m So Sad To Announce The Tragic Murder Of Our Beloved Brother Thomas Jefferson Byrd Last Night In Atlanta,Georgia. Tom Is My Guy,Here Below You See Him As The Frightening Character Errol Barnes In CLOCKERS. Brother Byrd Also Did His Thang In My Joints- CHI-RAQ,SWEET BLOOD OF JESUS, RED HOOK SUMMER,BAMBOOZLED,HE GOT GAME,GET ON THE BUS,GIRL 6 And CLOCKERS. May We All Wish Condolences And Blessings To His Family. Rest In Peace Brother Byrd.”

Thomas Byrd was also a successful theater actor, he was nominated for Broadway’s 2003 Tony Award as Best Actor for a revival of August Wilson’s “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” We send our thoughts and prayers to his loved ones.

View this post on Instagram #TSRTakeAMoment: #Roommates, #SpikeLee recently spoke out about the death of actor #ThomasByrd, who frequently starred in several of Spike Lee’s films, including #Clockers, #GetOnTheBus and #HeGotGame. He was also known for his memorable role as “Luther” in #SetItOff. : (@gettyimages) A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Oct 4, 2020 at 11:10am PDT

Want tea directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!

The post Spike Lee Speaks Out On The Passing Of Veteran Actor Thomas Byrd Who Was Reportedly Murdered In Atlanta appeared first on The Shade Room.