South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Newcastle Knights kick off time, results, news for the 2020 finals

The South Sydney Rabbitohs head into Sunday’s elimination final match with Knights listed as heavy favourites.

The Knights, who were thumped by the Titans 36-8 last weekend, will have their work cut out for them as come up against a South Sydney side who are coming off a 60-8 thrashing of the Roosters.

Knights legend Andrew Johns said for the Knights to have any chance of winning, halfback Mitchell Pearce must play the game of his life.

“A few players have to play the game of their life for the Knights,” Johns told Wide World of Sports.

“Mitchell Pearce – he needs a 10/10 for them to win.

“But I just can’t see anything other than a Bunnies’ win.

“On paper, the middle forward for Newcastle are strong. David Klemmer, Daniel Saifiti, Jacob Saifiti and Mitchell Barnett

“I worry a little bit about their back-row.