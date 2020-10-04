South Carolina Gamecocks vs. Florida Gators live stream: How to watch the NCAA football online

So far this year, South Carolina lost to Tennessee with a near-miss of 27-31. If the team can tighten up some of its mishandling of the ball, it can definitely prove to be a worthy competitor. The Florida Gators were aggressive, however, in their handling of Ole Miss and easily scoring more than 50 points. The Gators released their depth chart for the Gamecocks matchup and it featured the return on defensive pieces Brad Stewart Jr. and Kyree Campbell which is a pleasant surprise for fans.

Will South Carolina beat Florida in their 2020 matchup? Not likely. That doesn’t mean it won;t be a fun game to watch them try for a major upset on ESPN. For those betting, the Gamecocks will be the underdogs by about 21 points.

Not only that, but the Gators are now ranked number 3 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll. It’s the team’s highest ranking since 2009 and should show how well oiled the team is at the moment.

South Carolina Gamecocks vs. Florida Gators: Where and when?

South Carolina heads to Gainesville Florida to match up with the Gators in their home opener. The game is an early one and starts Saturday, October 3 at 12:00 PM ET. That’s 9:00 AM for fans over on the west coast. If you’re up you can catch the game on ESPN.

How to watch South Carolina Gamecocks vs. Florida Gators online

Florida Gator fans looking to watch their team grab another win in the 2020 season will have the most luck tuning in via a streaming service provider.

A lot of the most popular streaming services like Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV offer ESPN with Sling TV being one of the cheapest options. For Sling, you’ll need to choose the Orange package or add it your subscription if you’re already a Sling Blue subscriber. While these are some of the more expensive options, they should also provide the most programing options for the remaining college football season.

Interested in more streaming services you can watch South Carolina try and upset Florida?

